'No one wants a dead hero' - mum tells funeral for chopper pilot killed fighting Christchurch fires

No mother wants a dead hero, Leslie Askin told the huge gathering in Christchurch this afternoon who came to farewell her son Steve.

She told the hundreds of mourners at Wigram Airforce museum, "I wanted a family where we would grow heroes. We've got a family of heroes".

Steve Askin, 38, was a former SAS soldier who died in a helicopter crash while fighting the Port Hills fire last week.

Mr Askin's SAS comrades will be pallbearers at the service at Christchurch's Wigram Airforce Base today, according to a post on Givealittle page set up to raise money for his family.

The army will film the funeral and make sure identities remain confidential, the post says. Givealittle pages have raised more than $300,000 for his family.

Mr Askin did not have life insurance and also had a hefty student loan from helicopter pilot training, according to the post on Givealittle.

The helicopter pilot's friends have spoken of the loss of the former SAS soldier, who died fighting the Port Hills fire.
The Squirrel helicopter Mr Askin was flying crashed near Sugar Loaf car park last Tuesday.

Mr Askin was a former SAS soldier cited multiple times for his exceptional bravery in Afghanistan, the Defence Force has said.

He received the New Zealand Gallantry Star, New Zealand's second-highest gallantry award, in 2014, his identity not being made public at the time.

The medal citation said that, during a Taliban attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul in 2011, Mr Askin was wounded by grenade and rifle fire, but carried on rescuing hotel guests as a fire broke out.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth and two young children.

Elizabeth is amazed how much support she has received from New Zealand and overseas, her cousin, Chris Wilton said.

"I think everyone wants to support Elizabeth, Bowie and Isabelle because they know what a huge sacrifice Steve made."

