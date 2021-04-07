'No one to turn to' - Former student who lived at university hall in Wellington describes lack of mental health support

A former student who says he was “left with no one to turn to” during a mental health crisis at his university hall wants to see privatized student accommodation scrapped.

Tom Kelly says he was a resident of a university hall in Wellington in 2014. He shared his experience at the government inquiry into student accommodation, sparked by the issue of university halls charging students for empty rooms during lockdown last year.

Kelly told the inquiry he became suicidal during his time at the hall, but while his Residential Advisor (RA) handled his situation well, he says he was told he’d have to leave if his mental health deteriorated.

“When RAs learned that I was at risk they took me aside made sure I wasn’t in any immediate danger and that process was fine. But then they alerted the head of the hall who told me pretty promptly that if this happened again and if they were concerned again that I’d be asked to leave the hall.”

Source: TVNZ

He says that level of care wasn’t what he was expecting at a hall of residence, and he was told not to talk to his friends about his mental health issues.

“At that time I needed to be told that my life was not falling apart, that I was supported and importantly that I wasn’t a burden on those around me”.

“I was also encouraged not to tell my friends about the things I was going through, not to worry them, to come to the hall but as I thought I’d be kicked out if I got into trouble again and needed assistance I was unwilling to open up to hall staff about issues I was having.”

He says the death of a student in the same hall a few weeks later exacerbated the situation.

“I think there was one group counselling session for the student’s floor and the main thrust of the response from the university was to bring in a student liaison to check up on students but given they weren’t a therapist of a counsellor this wasn’t especially helpful.”

There are eight universities in New Zealand, and dozens of halls of residence, some are run by the university itself, some are run by trusts and some by private companies.

Universities New Zealand’s Chris Whelan has previously told the inquiry tertiary institutions are working to improve mental health support and training of RAs.

“We certainly think that is a problem, we're trying to do a lot more on that. This year as a sector we're trying to get common standards around things like mental health support for students and making sure they have good training.”