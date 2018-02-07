'No-one is suggesting this will cause some kind of recession' – investors watch opening of NZ stock exchange nervously

Investors will be watching the New Zealand stock exchange nervously today after American markets took a steep plunge yesterday.

The NZX was closed for Waitangi Day as Wall Street experienced its biggest one day fall in history, dropping by 4.6 per cent.

The US stock market mostly recovered after an early plunge today and was down moderately in late morning trading, raising hopes of a halt to a global sell-off.

Major indexes in Asia and Europe also fell following yesterday's 1,175-point drop in the Dow Jones industrial average.

Investors remain fearful that signs of rising inflation and higher interest rates could bring an end to the bull market that has sent stocks to record high after record high in recent years.

Trading was choppy today, which was likely to be one of the most watched days on the markets in years.