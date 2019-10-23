No one injured after fire breaks out in Auckland mental health unit

No one was injured when a fire broke out at a mental health recovery unit in South Auckland on Saturday night.

Counties Manukau District Health Board said the fire is believed to have started in the north wing of its Tamaki Oranga unit on Bairds Rd, Ōtara.

It was discovered by staff after the fire alarm and sprinklers went off.

All 15 patients and six staff were able to exit the building safely.

The north wing has suffered water damage, but Fire and Emergency NZ cleared the larger east wing for use.

All staff and patients are safely back in the building, a spokesperson said. Pastoral support is being provided to service users if required.