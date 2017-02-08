 

'No one got a telling off' – Andrew Little quells party division rumours over Willie Jackson promotion

Labour leader Andrew Little is continuing to back controversial party candidate Willie Jackson despite opposition to the endorsement from inside his own party.

The Labour Party leader says he still backs his choice of Mr Jackson despite party opposition.
Labour MP Poto Williams publicly criticised Mr Little's decision yesterday to promote Mr Jackson as a list candidate for this year's general election.

Mr Little tried to quell rumours Ms Williams had a "telling off" for opposing Mr Jackson's promotion in yesterday's cabinet meeting.

"We had a discussion about the issues," Mr Little told TVNZ's Breakfast programme this morning.

"No one got a telling off.

"Ms Poto Williams has raised some legitimate issues about Willie Jackson as others had and they're valid criticisms and concerns about him."

However, Mr Little says he still backs his candidate, saying Mr Jackson is needed to tackle issues with Maori. 

"We need people like Willie Jackson who are known and active in supporting communities," Mr Little says.

Willie Jackson has been promised a role as Minister for Maori Development if Labour is elected.

"We've got to take issues off our chest, we bring it to caucus," says leader Andrew Little.
Labour's sexual violence spokesperson, Poto Williams, says without an apology she can't support the newly announced Labour candidate.
