No one claiming responsibility for broken pipe, leading to dangerous sinkhole at Auckland high school

A decile one school in South Auckland has been dealing with sinkholes and a leaking pipe.

The issue isn’t getting fixed as different parties argue over who's responsible.

Tangaroa College principal Davida Suasua felt she had nowhere else to turn so she got in touch with Seven Sharp.

Principal Suasua says the water leak has been ongoing for two-and-a-half-weeks now and is really dangerous.

On top of that, she says a sinkhole that has opened up at the school is nearly two metres deep.

Principal Suasua says while Watercare and fire hydrant company Wormald argue about who should fix it, the problem is just getting worse.

“Wormald has said no it's Watercare. Watercare says it's Wormald, so yeah, just tell us who owns it. Tell us how we can fix it so we can sort it.”

She says the cause of the leak is a fire hydrant pipe.

Watercare gave a statement to Seven Sharp, saying: “On 17 February we received a call from Tangaroa College about a leak.

“Our contractor arrived within an hour. They inspected the leak, alongside with the school’s plumber and both agreed the damaged pipe was part of the school’s private network and was therefore not an issue for Watercare.”