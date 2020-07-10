TODAY |

No one absconded from Hamilton MIQ facility after broken window sparked search, authorities say

Source:  1 NEWS

There was no attempted escape from a Hamilton managed isolation facility overnight despite staff discovering a room with a broken window.

Source: 1 NEWS

While no one was staying in the room at the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton at the time, Defence Force personnel conducted a search of the building late last night. 

A file image of the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton. Source: Google Maps

A headcount of all returnees staying at the managed isolation facility was also carried out. 

An MBIE managed isolation and quarantine spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS there was no escape or attempted escape.. 

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Wrong coloured car among over 4,000 unwanted gifts already listed on Trade Me
2
Donald Trump celebrates Christmas by golfing for a second straight day
3
What Christmas is like in one of NZ's largest prisons
4
Body found after 'intentional' explosion rocks Nashville CBD on Christmas Day, officials say
5
Iran's president says 'madman' Trump faces similar fate to Saddam Hussein
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:06

What Christmas is like in one of NZ's largest prisons

John Armstrong's opinion: What presents should Santa give to some of NZ's top politicians this year?
02:15

Managed isolation returnees make most of odd Christmas - ‘Small price to pay’
03:16

Brexit deal won’t affect Kiwis’ ability to live, work in UK, but traders can expect changes