No one absconded from Hamilton MIQ facility after broken window sparked search, authorities say

There was no attempted escape from a Hamilton managed isolation facility overnight despite staff discovering a room with a broken window.
While no one was staying in the room at the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton at the time, Defence Force personnel conducted a search of the building late last night.
A file image of the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton. Source: Google Maps
A headcount of all returnees staying at the managed isolation facility was also carried out.
An MBIE managed isolation and quarantine spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS there was no escape or attempted escape..