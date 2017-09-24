'No, not at all' – Labour’s Phil Twyford denies National are first in line to form coalition Government with New Zealand First

Labour MP Phil Twyford has denied the National Party are first in line to form a coalition Government with New Zealand First, saying that convention is a "hangover" from a bygone day.

"Bill English made a comment about the incumbent Government and the government with the largest number of votes," Twyford said.

"There’s no rule and I don’t even think it’s as formal as a convention.

"It’s kind of a habit, and a hangover from first past the post. It’s very clear under MMP it’s simply the leader who can command the majority."

