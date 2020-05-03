No new Covid-19 diagnoses in NZ over past 24 hours, but four 'historic' cases added

There have been no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand over the past 24 hours, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield revealed today.

Source: 1 NEWS

However, four people who previously returned to NZ from a cruise ship in South America have been added to the tally as "historic" cases.

Dr Bloomfield made the announcement at his daily news conference in Wellington.

"These cases are people who returned to New Zealand from the Greg Mortimer cruise ship back in April," Dr Bloomfield said.



"They had all tested positive for Covid-19 in Uruguay before they came back. They had been classified as under investigation while we were awaiting information from Uruguay to avoid them double-counted as part of the overall WHO numbers.

"We have now confirmed with our coutnerparts in Uruguay they did not report those cases so we are.

"I should say all four people have recovered... We have four historical cases we are now adding to the New Zealand total."

It comes after there were also no new cases yesterday.

Today's announcement means New Zealand's total number of people who have or have had Covid-19, including probable cases, moves to 1503. The number of confirmed cases - the number New Zealand gives to the World Health Organisation and compares with other nations - is 1153.

Of those cases, Dr Bloomfield confirmed 1442 people have recovered, up nine on yesterday for 96 per cent of all cases. A recovered case means the person is symptom free for at least 48 hours and it has been at least 10 days since they first became ill.

Dr Bloomfield added there are two people in hospitals throughout the country with the virus, none of whom are in intensive care.

There are still 16 significant Covid-19 clusters around the country. A significant cluster is a group of 10 or more people who have or have had the coronavirus.