No new Covid-19 community transmission cases for sixth consecutive day; 1 in isolation

There is one new case of Covid-19 to report in managed isolation today and none in the community.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed today’s numbers in a press conference.

There have been no community cases for six days in a row.

Today's case arrived in Auckland on October 19 from the UK via Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on EK448.

The person is now in the Auckland quarantine facility.

Seven more cases are considered recovered, and there are a total of 68 active cases in New Zealand.

That brings New Zealand’s total case numbers to 1585.

Yesterday, 2311 tests were completed, with a total 1.72 million tests now completed.

Bloomfield said yesterday’s testing numbers were “somewhat lower” because it was a public holiday, but there were “good testing numbers” on Saturday and Sunday.

More than 20,000 community tests have been completed in Auckland since a port worker tested positive for Covid-19 last week, and authorities are re-assured there isn’t hidden community transmission, Bloomfield said.

Yesterday, five Covid-19 cases were reported. All were in managed isolation, and none were in the community.