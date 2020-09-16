No new Covid-19 community transmission cases for second day running, but one death

One person has died from Covid-19 and there is one new case in New Zealand today.

The single new case is in managed isolation - she is a woman in her 30s who arrived from Dubai on September 9 and she is related to the three cases reported yesterday.

There are no new cases in the community.

The man who died, identified as Nigel Te Hiko, is the brother of one of the workers at the Americold facility, Alan Te Hiko, who died earlier this month.

"The man's death again emphasises the seriousness of this virus if it is not controlled," Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

"The man's whānau have asked us to tell the country that 'Coronavirus is so real' and to be vigilant and cautious.

"They've issued a plea to all New Zealanders - if you are sick and have symptoms, stay home and seek advice about getting a test.

"Our thoughts are most sincerely with this man's family and friends in this difficult time, and also with his iwi, Ngāti Raukawa."

With today's death, the new total Covid-19 death toll in New Zealand is 25.

One more person has been admitted to ICU overnight at North Shore Hospital, after previously being in a ward, while a patient at Middlemore has also been put into ICU from a ward.

A further patient is also in a ward at Auckland City Hospital.

There are now 57 people linked to the Auckland community cluster in quarantine, including family contacts, and 27 of those have tested positive for Covid-19.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 79 - down four from yesterday. Of those, 27 are imported cases and 52 are community cases.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases is now 1451.

A total of 9088 Covid-19 tests were processed yesterday, bringing the total number of tests so far to 881,532.

Since August 11 when the Auckland cluster began, Ministry of Health contact tracing teams have identified 4139 close contacts of cases, of which 4046 have been contacted and have been isolated.

