No new Covid-19 community cases today, as gym contact tests roll in

There are no new Covid-19 cases in the community in New Zealand today, Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed.

Meanwhile, there were six new virus cases in managed isolation today, all which were found on arrival in New Zealand.

Two people with Covid-19 are in Auckland hospitals with the illness, of which one is a new case today who was taken to hospital last night. It is unclear if they are being treated for Covid-related reasons, the Director-General of Health said today.

Both patients are stable.

Bloomfield assured it is safe for staff and patients to go to hospital.

His announcement comes as tests from key locations visited by a Covid-19 community case last week roll in.

A 21-year-old South Auckland man, known as Case M, was confirmed with the virus on Saturday.

On Saturday evening, Case M's locations of interest were sent out by the Ministry of Health.

His positive test came after he visited City Fitness in Papatoetoe on February 20 and 26, as well as Manukau Institute of Technology and multiple food outlets throughout last week.

Of the 185 City Fitness attendees, so far 156 have returned negative tests. The remaining tests are being followed up today.

The man's mother, now known as Case N, then tested positive for the virus. It was revealed the mother and son caught the illness after the mum went on a walk with another family with Covid-19 while they were meant to be isolating under Alert Level 3.

Because of the incubation period, contacts at locations of interest later in the week were advised to be tested this week.

There has been no new cases linked to the Auckland February cluster since Sunday when Case O was announced. The person was a already in quarantine.

Yesterday there were 14,671 tests for Covid-19 carried our in New Zealand, of which 7853 were in Auckland.

There are 11 community testing centres in Auckland.

There are still 11 students at Papatoetoe High School, where Case A in the Auckland February outbreak attended, who are yet to return a second negative test result.

Bloomfield said there are two students who have refused a test and are being managed with isolation plans by Auckland health officials.