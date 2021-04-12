No new Covid-19 community cases today, Bloomfield announces after last night's border worker infection

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed seven new Covid-19 cases at the border today.

Meanwhile, there are no new community cases of the virus in New Zealand.

Of today's new cases, three of the seven are close contacts of existing cases. There was also a historical infection.

Bloomfield was joined by head of managed isolation and quarantine Brigadier Jim Bliss for today's update.

The update comes after a close contact of last week’s Covid-19 community case, who also worked at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility in Auckland, was confirmed with the virus yesterday evening.

The person had returned an earlier negative test before testing positive yesterday.

Neither of the two cases, known as cases B and C, were vaccinated for Covid-19, despite border worker vaccinations using the Pfizer jab rolling out since February.

However, Bloomfield said there was no indication they had been hesitant to get the shot.

Both cases B and C, plus a partner of one of the cases, are in Auckland's quarantine facility. The partner has so far tested negative for the illness.

Bloomfield also said today genome sequencing for Case C had clear links to Case B and case A - a cleaner who tested positive on March 21.

The Ministry of Health said that because Case C had been self-isolating at home since being identified as a close contact late last week, there is considered to be very little additional risk to the community.

However, new locations of interest are appearing on the Ministry of Health's website for Case B.