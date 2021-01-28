No new Covid-19 community cases as new requirements for Pullman guests and staff come into force

There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in the community today, the Ministry of Health says.

Source: 1 NEWS

There was, however, one new imported case reported in managed isolation. That person arrived in Auckland from the US on January 28 and tested positive for Covid-19 around day zero.

One previously-reported case has also recovered. Three other previously-reported cases have also been re-classified as under investigation.

Today marks the third day no new cases have been announced in the community, after three returnees, who had previously completed a stay in managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel, tested positive for the South African variant of the virus this week.

One of those cases, a Northland woman, is now considered recovered. The other two cases - a father and daughter - are isolating at the Jet Park quarantine facility.

All test results of close contacts of the three cases are negative, the Ministry of Health confirmed today. Day 12 testing will be done for close contacts who are currently in isolation.

In Auckland, a pop-up testing centre in Orewa is open until 4pm and a pop-up testing centre in Albany remains open today until 4.30pm.

Meanwhile, of the 352 returnees that left the Pullman Hotel between January 9 and 24, 322 test results have come back negative. Of the group, one infant isn't required to have a test.

A remaining 17 returnees are still being followed up.

An additional person that was reported in this group earlier has left the country for Australia.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 71. There have been 1947 Covid-19 cases in the country since the start of the pandemic.

The NZ COVID Tracer app now has 2,535,581 users. Poster scans have reached 164.798,629 and users have created 6,778,458 manual diary entries.

New isolation requirements now in force for staff and guests at the Pullman Hotel

From noon today, guests and staff at the Pullman Hotel will face additional restrictions as investigations continue into how three people contracted Covid-19 during their stay there.

These will be in place until at least February 14.

The main changes are:

After 11/12-day test, guests will be required to stay in their rooms until they get a negative test result and are told they can leave.

Those who leave the facility will be required to stay at home until they return a negative day five post-departure test. If they become symptomatic any time after they leave the Pullman, they must self-isolate and get a test.

Returnees are required to wear a mask when leaving the facility and when they get their post-departure test.

Staff working in managed isolation at the Pullman will be tested twice a week.