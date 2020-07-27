No new Covid-19 community cases reported today, but two at the border

There are two new Covid-19 cases to report in managed isolation at the border today, according to the Ministry of Health.

File picture. Source: istock.com

There are no new cases in the community.



The first case, the contact of another case, arrived in the country from India via the United Arab Emirates on April 8, where they tested positive on day 5 testing.



The second case arrived in the country from Ethiopia from the UAE on April 10, testing positive on day 3 routine testing.



Both cases are now at the Auckland quarantine facility.



The total number of active cases in New Zealand today now stands at 101 after two previously reported cases recovered, the Ministry of Health said. The total number of confirmed cases to date is 2235.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,959,282. On Wednesday, 5455 tests were processed, and the seven-day rolling average up to yesterday was 4524 tests processed.

The pop-up testing centre at Auckland's Mt Roskill War Memorial on 15 May Road will be operating all this week.



Meanwhile, the NZ Covid Tracer app now has 2,782,191 registered users and poster scans have reached 247,946,844. Users have also created 9,273,907 manual diary entries, and there have been 808,381 scans in the last 24 hours to 1pm yesterday.