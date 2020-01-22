No new Covid-19 community cases overnight, Associate Health Minister confirms

There were no new community cases of Covid-19 overnight, Associate Minister of Māori Health Peeni Henare has confirmed.

Peeni Henare. Source: 1 NEWS

Henare did reiterate that it was early in the morning and any positive test results could come in before today's 1pm update.

"That information will come rolling in and by midday we will have a clear number on what the test results will say," Henare told Breakfast.

New Zealand has not had any community cases since Sunday, the day when Auckland was put into an Alert Level 3 lockdown following a new community case in South Auckland.