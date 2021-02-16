No new Covid-19 community cases in second day of Auckland lockdown, despite testing surge

Today there are no new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand.

However, a case who died with Covid-19 at North Shore Hospital at the weekend has now formally been added to New Zealand's virus death toll of 26.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave today's update at a 1pm press conference.

It comes after three community cases were confirmed in South Auckland on Sunday.

The cases, which are a woman who works doing laundry for international aircrew and her family, involve the new, more transmissible UK variant of the virus.

The three cases remain in quarantine in Auckland, while one household contact who has tested negative for Covid-19 is isolating at home.

There are now 109 close contacts of the family outside the household. The increase comes after a medical centre was visited by one of the cases.

Following the new cases, Auckland moved to Alert Level 3 yesterday, while the rest of the country moved to Level 2.

"A day when we get zero positive tests results is always a good day," Hipkins said, but he added it was too soon to speculate on coming out of heightened alert levels.

Testing for the virus surged yesterday, with 5818 tests processed as a result of the new cases, and none returning a positive result.

Nationally, more than 15,000 swabs were taken yesterday, with the results to be processed over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Over 10,500 of yesterday's swabs were taken in Auckland. There were 450 swabs taken in Taranaki, 750 swabs in Waikato and 260 swabs in Northland.

"This is a great response and exactly what we need," Bloomfield said.

"And a reminder that those who don't have symptoms or were not at a place of interest do not need to be tested."

Anyone who was at a location of interest and has received a negative test result is allowed to go about normal life. However, Bloomfield encouraged them to be aware of symptoms and to isolate and seek a test if they feel sick.