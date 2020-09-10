No new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today, on fourth day of Auckland lockdown

There are no new community cases of Covid-19 linked to the Auckland cluster today, Chris Hipkins has confirmed.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. Source: 1 NEWS

The Covid-19 Response Minister made the announcement in a press conference this afternoon. It means there are no new community cases of the virus anywhere in the country today.

It comes after two new cases at the weekend, including a 21-year-old South Auckland man - referred to as Case M - who went to a gym session, polytech and food outlets while infectious.

Following the new case, Auckland went into Alert Level 3 on Sunday morning, with the rest of the country moving back up to Level 2.

The current restrictions are for seven days.

There were no new cases of the virus in the community yesterday or Monday.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said no new cases in the community was "good news".

However, he also announced two new cases of the virus in Auckland's managed isolation and quarantine facilities, including one which is a historical case and no longer infectious.

There were 16,000 tests for Covid-19 processed yesterday.

As well, yesterday Healthline received 3761 calls and had extra staff in to help with demand. Peak calling time was between 7am and 9am.