No new Covid-19 community cases, eight at border in last two days

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community while eight have been confirmed at the border in the last two days, the Ministry of Health confirmed this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

It's now been 20 days since New Zealand has had a case of Covid-19 in the community.

The Ministry of Health also announced one new historical case, which was picked up on board a ship from Singapore at routine pre-departure testing.

Historical cases are not considered to be currently infectious.

The other new border cases are from Pakistan, Qatar, Philippines, Sweden, India, Ireland and two are from Papua New Guinea.

Meanwhile, six cases have recovered, which brings the total number of active cases to 58.

On Friday, 5223 tests were processed and yesterday there were 4166 tests processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4412 tests processed.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,849,867.

The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday it would be scaling down its daily reports in line with reducing numbers of cases.