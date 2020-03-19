No new Covid-19 cases reported in New Zealand in managed isolation today

No new Covid-19 cases have been reported in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has announced.

There remains 23 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all of which are in managed isolation or quarantine facilities, the Ministry of Health said in a press release this afternoon.

It has now been 98 days since the last coronavirus case was found locally from an unknown source.

No one is receiving hospital-level care for the illness in New Zealand.

The number of confirmed or probable cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand remains at 1219.



Yesterday, there were 4,014 tests carried out for Covid-19 in New Zealand, 282 of which were taken in managed isolation and quarantine facilities. The total number of tests for the virus in New Zealand now totals 486,943.

The NZ COVID Tracer app has now recorded more than 641,400 registered users.

There have also been 86,224 posters created, and 1,987,955 poster scans. There have been 65,803 manual entries recorded in the app.

