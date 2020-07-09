No new Covid-19 cases to report in the community today, two at NZ's border

There are no new Covid-19 cases to report in the community today, according to the Ministry of Health.

Shania Dod collects a sample at a United Memorial Medical Centre Covid-19 testing site. Source: Associated Press

There are, however, two new cases to report in managed isolation at the border.



Today's new cases arrived in the country on May 7, with one travelling from the Philippines via Singapore and the other from Pakistan via the United Arab Emirates. Both cases tested positive on routine day 0 testing and have since been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

It brings the total number of active cases in New Zealand today to 27.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country since the start of the pandemic is 2286.



NSW travel pause



The current travel pause between New Zealand and New South Wales is due to be lifted at 11.59pm tonight following a public health risk assessment and subject to no further significant developments, according to the Ministry of Health.

It aligns with the lifting of NSW restrictions at 12.01am tomorrow.



The current assessment from New Zealand public health officials is that the risk to New Zealand from New South Wales remains low.



It comes after NSW Health today announced that the state had no new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.



Meanwhile, public health officials in Sydney say the situation has been contained following the announcement of two Covid-19 community cases earlier this week and there is "no evidence to suggest widespread, undetected community transmission", the Ministry of Health said.



Anyone who was at a location of interest during the exposure time must follow NSW health advice regarding isolation and testing. They must not travel to New Zealand within 14 days from when they were at the location.

Travellers who have arrived in New Zealand and have been at a location of interest during the exposure time must immediately self-isolate and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on when they should be tested.

So far, 5,568 people who have arrived in New Zealand from NSW since last Friday have been contacted by health authorities and provided with advice.

Information about locations of interest visited by the cases is available on the New South Wales health website.

"A Section 70 direction has been issued under the Health Act with a number of requirements for any person in New Zealand who attended a known location of interest or any locations of interest that are identified subsequently," the Ministry of Health said.



"A Section 70 direction enables an authorised Medical Officer of Health to require those specified in the order to meet public health requirements to undergo testing and to isolate until they receive their result. Any time a person receives a direction from a Medical Officer of Health they must comply with it. More information can be found on the Ministry of Health website."



Testing information



The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,054,651.

On Saturday, 3048 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3,957 tests processed.

NZ COVID Tracer



The NZ COVID Tracer app now has 2,814,303 registered users, poster scans have reached 264,854,946 and users have created 9,915,108 manual diary entries.

There have been 676,038 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

