No new Covid-19 cases to report in the community today, six at the border

There are no new Covid-19 cases to report in the community today, according to the Ministry of Health.

There are, however, six new cases to report in managed isolation at the border.



One case — a contact of a previous Covid-19 case — arrived in the country from India via the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia on March 4, where they tested positive on day 5 testing, the Ministry of Health said today in a press release. Officials did not hold a press conference.



Two other positive cases arrived in the country from India on March 6. One of the travellers, whose route has yet to be determined, tested positive on day 3 testing. The second arrived in the country via the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia, where they tested positive around day 3.



Three of the cases arrived in the country on March 9, travelling in from Brazil via Qatar and Australia, Japan via Singapore, and another from India, whose route has yet to be determined. All three cases tested positive on day 0 testing.



All of today's new cases have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.



One previously reported case has recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 85. The nation's total number of confirmed cases stands at 2060.



The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,801,771.



It has now been 11 days since the country has had a new Covid-19 case as the result of community transmission.

On Wednesday, 6448 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 7167 tests processed per day.

"Today’s managed isolation case numbers again underscore the value of having early testing in place. All people arriving into New Zealand must remain in their rooms until those day 0/1 tests results come back," health officials said.

Today's announcement comes after it was announced Sunday that an Air New Zealand flight attendant who returned from a flight from Japan — and had been out in the community — tested positive for coronavirus after recently receiving the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.



The flight crew worker is considered as having been detected at the border.



All contacts of the air crew member have returned a negative result so far, with three results still pending.



The NZ Covid Tracer app now has 2,745,999 registered users, and poster scans have reached 215,893,872. Users have also created 8,384,868 manual diary entries. There have been 1,469,320 scans in the last 24 hours.