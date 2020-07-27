No new Covid-19 cases to report in the community today, one at the border

There is one new case in managed isolation at the border. Today's new case arrived in New Zealand from the US, where they tested positive on routine Day 0 testing. They have since been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility. Today's update was provided in a live press conference this afternoon by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

It follows an announcement on Sunday that an Air New Zealand flight attendant who had been out in the community tested positive for coronavirus after recently receiving the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.



Testing is currently underway to determine any sources linked to the flight attendant's infection, Dr Bloomfield said.



All contacts of the air crew have so far returned negative results, with the remaining due tomorrow.



There are no further locations of interest from the March air crew barring Countdown Auckland Airport visited by the flight attendant between 12.07pm and 1.22pm on March 3.



The last remaining person who attended City Fitness gym at the same time as one of the positive cases from the February cluster was tested yesterday and has returned a negative result.



The total number of active cases in New Zealand now stands at 80. Our total number of confirmed cases is 2054.