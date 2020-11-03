No new Covid-19 cases to report in the community, three at the border

There are no new Covid-19 cases to report in the community today, according to the Ministry of Health.

There are also three new cases and three historical cases to report in managed isolation at the border.



The first Covid-19 case, a contact of another case, arrived in the country from Guatemala via the US on May 3, where they tested positive at routine day three testing.

Two other cases arrived in the country from the Maldives and France via the United Arab Emirates on May 6, where they tested positive on routine day zero testing.



All three positive Covid-19 cases were transferred to the quarantine facility in Auckland.



All three historical cases arrived in a travel bubble together on May 5, 2021, and travelled from the Philippines, via Singapore. They all tested positive at routine day zero testing on arrival and have been transferred to quarantine at a managed isolation facility in Christchurch.



Seven previously reported cases have now recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 25.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases is 2284.

Since January 1, 2021, there have been 58 historical cases, out of a total of 468 cases.



NSW update



The public health assessment is that the risk to New Zealand from New South Wales remains low, the Ministry of Health said.

"New Zealand officials remain in contact with their Australian counterparts following the confirmation of two positive cases of Covid-19 in the community in Sydney," the ministry said.

"A further risk assessment is underway and an update is expected later today."

Information about locations of interest visited by the cases is available on the New South Wales health website.



So far, 5477 people who have arrived in New Zealand from NSW since last Friday have been contacted by health authorities and provided with advice.

One person who was transferred to a managed isolation facility in Christchurch yesterday after being identified by NSW health authorities as a contact of a case has since returned a negative Covid-19 test.



The person attended a location of interest at the same time as one of the two positive cases recently identified in Sydney.

Anyone in New Zealand who has been at any of the locations of interest at the specified times should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453, immediately self-isolate and be tested.

Individuals in Australia who were at a location of interest at the specified times should follow New South Wales health advice regarding isolation and testing.



There are no new locally acquired Coivid-19 cases to report in New South Wales today, NSW Health said today on Twitter.

The travel bubble between New Zealand and NSW was paused for 48 hours from midnight on Thursday.



An update on quarantine-free travel may be provided later today.



Today's update was provided in a press release by the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 vaccination centres



The Ministry of Health was informed by Vodafone today of a nationwide outage is affecting the digital services at some Covid-19 vaccination centres around the country.



People queueing for a test must fill out forms manually, adding some time to the process, the ministry said.

"We wish to thank those currently at the vaccination centre for their patience as Vodafone works through this issue."

Testing information



The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,051,603

On Friday, 4669 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3987 tests processed.



NZ COVID Tracer



The NZ COVID Tracer app now has 2,813,364 registered users, poster scans have reached 264,253,154 and users have created 9,892,904 manual diary entries.