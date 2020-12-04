No new Covid-19 cases to report in the community, three at the border

There are, however, three new cases in managed isolation at the border.



Two of the cases arrived from the United Arab Emirates, with the first testing positive on day 0 testing on April 20 and the other on day 3 testing on April 30.



The third case arrived in the country from the US on May 3, testing positive on routine day 0 testing.



There are also three new historical cases to report today.



The first arrived in the country from Jordan via the UAE on April 20, where they tested positive on day 0 routine testing.



The second arrived in the country from the Philippines via Singapore on April 27, testing posiive on routine day 0 testing.



The third case arrived in the country from Indonesia via Singapore, testing positive on routine day 0 testing.



All six positive and historical cases have since been transferred to quarantine facilities in Auckland and Christchurch.



Five previously reported cases have now recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand today to 25.



Our total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began is 2273.



Brisbane Airport green zone breach update



Thirty-two people in New Zealand have been advised to isolate at home and continue to isolate until they receive a negative result from a day 5 test. To date, three have returned a negative result, according to the Ministry of Health.



Remaining passengers who weren’t at the locations of interest at the specified times have been advised to continue monitoring their health and to call Healthline and get a test if symptoms develop.



The risk from the event continues to be assessed as low.



Testing



The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,037,349.



On Tuesday, 5424 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4164 tests processed.



NZ Covid Tracer



The NZ Covid Tracer app now has 2,809,553 registered users, poster scans have reached 262,182,989 and users have created 9,812,177 manual diary entries.



Facebook Live with Dr Ashley Bloomfield



Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will be doing a Facebook Live session on the Ministry of Health’s page tomorrow to answer questions from members of the public on the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. It will take place at 4.30pm.



There have been 507,758 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

