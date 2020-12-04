No new Covid-19 cases to report in the community, three at the border

There are no new Covid-19 cases to report in the community today, according to the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 test. Source: istock.com

Today marks 12 days without a new Covid-19 case being discovered in the community.



Meanwhile, there are three new cases in managed isolation at the border, of which two are historical cases.



One new case arrived in the country from Brazil via Qatar and Brisbane on March 6, where they tested positive on day five as they were symptomatic.



The second case arrived in the country from India on March 9, where they tested positive on routine day three testing.



The third case arrived from India via the United Arab Emirates on March 11, where they tested positive on arrival in the country.



All three cases have since been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.



Meanwhile, all 15 cases associated with the Auckland February cluster have since recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 88. The total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began is 2066.

"As all New Zealand enjoys being back in Alert Level 1, a reminder to remain vigilant and stick to the basics: staying home if unwell and getting advice about having a test, washing hands, coughing and sneezing into the elbow, and wearing masks or face coverings on all public transport and keeping track of where you’ve been - scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard," the Ministry of Health said this afternoon in a statement.

It comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced that Auckland would join the rest of the country at Level 1.

Yesterday, 6065 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in New Zealand. The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1.81 million.

The NZ Covid Tracer app now has almost 2.75 million registered users.

"It’s critical to keep track of where you’ve been and the Covid Tracer app is an easy way to do this," the Ministry of Health said.

"Please continue to scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven’t already done so."