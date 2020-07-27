No new Covid-19 cases to report in community, one at the border

There are no new Covid-19 cases to report in the community today, according to the Ministry of Health.

There is also one new case in managed isolation at the border.



The case - a contact of another Covid-19 case - arrived in the country from Ireland via Qatar on March 18, where they tested positive on Day 8 testing. They have since been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.



The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is now 75, bringing our total number of confirmed cases to 2,126.



Yesterday, 4,265 tests were processed, and 34,459 tests have been processed in the last week. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is now 4,923. The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,884,329.



The NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,766,471 registered users.

Total poster scans have reached 234,215,209 and users have created 8,834,478 manual diary entries. There have been 957,182 poster scans in the last 24 hours to 1pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, health officials are continuing to look into the possibility of a transmission within the Grand Mercure as part of investigations into a recent day 12 case at the facility.

Results from genome sequencing on Thursday show a link between two returnees at the Grand Mercure, with both cases confirmed as having the B.1.1.7, or UK variant of the virus.

“The returnees were staying in separate rooms on different floors. They arrived on separate flights within two days of each other. An investigation into the source of the infection is underway,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement at the time.

“At this stage, no other cases within the facility have been found linked to these two cases but investigations continue.”

As at 9am this morning, a total of 235 of the 258 returnees have now been contacted and 167 have returned negative test results so far.

