There were no new Covid-19 cases recorded in New Zealand today, for the sixth day in a row.

Shania Dod collects a sample at a United Memorial Medical Centre Covid-19 testing site. Source: Associated Press

It's now been 101 days since the last case of community transmission.

Two previous cases have recovered, meaning there are now 21 active cases in the country. All are in managed isolation or quarantine.

There were 2125 Covid-19 tests carried out yesterday, just over half from managed isolation or quarantine facilities and the rest in the community.

All the processed tests returned negative.

The Ministry of Health is urging people to keep tracking their locations, add masks to their emergency supply kits, and keep getting tested.

"We’ve now passed 100 days without community transmission, but testing remains one of the best ways to ensure there’s no undetected community transmission in New Zealand. We need everyone to play their part in that," it said in a statement today.

"While Covid-19 continues around the world, New Zealand cannot be complacent. Our response to Covid-19 works on the basis that we should be prepared for a case of community transmission, and that that could happen at any time."

Today's update was released by the Ministry of Health via a press statement, as it aims to scale back the number of previously daily press conferences.