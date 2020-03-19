No new Covid-19 cases recorded in New Zealand today

There were no new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has announced.
The news was confirmed by the Director-General of Health, Dr Bloomfield, in a press conference this afternoon.
The number of active cases in the country remains unchanged at 22.
One person remains at Auckland City Hospital, where they remain in a stable condition.
All of the cases returned from overseas and were, or are, in managed isolation facilities, Dr Bloomfield said.
There have been no cases of community transmission.
The number of New Zealand's confirmed Covid-19 cases remains at 1178. The Covid-19 death toll remains at 22.
Approximately 4530 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total to 402,000.
Dr Bloomfield also warned about the possibility of community transmission in the future following an uptick in cases in the US and Australia.
He said yesterday's developments in Melbourne - where 10 areas have gone back under lockdown - serve as "a reminder that community transmission in the future is a real possibility and we may, here, need to take local measures to counteract community transmission if it occurs again.”