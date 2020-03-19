No new Covid-19 cases recorded in New Zealand today

There were no new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The news was confirmed by the Director-General of Health, Dr Bloomfield, in a press conference this afternoon.

The number of active cases in the country remains unchanged at 22.



One person remains at Auckland City Hospital, where they remain in a stable condition.



All of the cases returned from overseas and were, or are, in managed isolation facilities, Dr Bloomfield said.



There have been no cases of community transmission.



The number of New Zealand's confirmed Covid-19 cases remains at 1178. The Covid-19 death toll remains at 22.