No new Covid-19 cases recorded in New Zealand today

There are no new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Source: 1 NEWS

It's the first day without any new cases since June 19.

The number of active cases in the country remains at 22, unchanged from yesterday.

All are in managed isolation or quarantine facilities, with one remaining in hospital in a stable condition.

There were 1960 tests conducted yesterday, all returning a negative result.

It brings the total number of tests completed since the outbreak began to 397,470.

The Ministry of Health says it's still working to contact around 367 people who left isolation facilities between June 9 and June 16, before stricter rules were brought in around testing - unchanged from yesterday.

Fifty-six of them had invalid phone numbers.

Another 366 people have been contacted and referred for testing, while 484 have been tested since leaving their facility.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says some stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as gloves, are in short demand globally.

"We are working with infection prevention control specialists to ensure the correct PPE is being used and that where appropriate alternatives exist, these are used," he said in a statement today.

At current usage rates of PPE, New Zealand has a minimum of three months stock of all PPE items required to deal with Covid-19. For most items, we have over six months."

He says the Ministry of Health plans to keep stocking up their supply to provide a buffer in case of supply chain disruptions.