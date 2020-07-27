No new Covid-19 cases recorded in NZ today

No new Covid-19 cases were recorded in New Zealand today.

Source: istock.com

That means zero new cases of the coronavirus in the community or in the country's managed isolation or quarantine facilities, the Ministry of Health confirmed this afternoon.

The Ministry of Health also said preliminary genome sequencing results from the Air New Zealand crew member reported as positive on Sunday suggest they got the infection from the US.

The crew member tested positive for Covid-19 after flying into the country from the US on December 9.

Investigations into the case continue.

The crew member remains at the Auckland quarantine facility.

Air New Zealand assured the Ministry of Health yesterday that the aircrew member "has been compliant with all requirements in place for aircrew operating to and from the United States".

Three other crew members who are close contacts of the case are also in isolation. They will undergo a day five Covid-19 test today.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand remains at 56, with no further cases considered recovered. The total number of confirmed cases in the country since the start of the outbreak remains at 1740.

Laboratories completed 2203 Covid-19 tests yesterday, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,344,192.

The NZ Covid Tracer app now has 2,406,600 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 138,232,248 and users have created 5,568,738 manual diary entries.