TODAY |

No new Covid-19 cases overnight; latest wastewater testing also encouraging

Source:  1 NEWS

Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall says no new Covid-19 cases in the community were reported overnight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The update, from Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall, also revealed that genome sequencing has confirmed there’s still only one chain of transmission between the six cases. Source: Breakfast

Speaking on Breakfast, Verrall said whole genome sequencing has been completed on the three new cases announced yesterday, who were all from the same family and were linked to Papatoetoe High School.

It revealed “one mutation’s difference” between the student who contracted the virus and yesterday’s cases, the former infectious diseases physician said.

“That confirms that they’re linked and that we’re not dealing with two different chains of transmission.”

She said results of wastewater testing in the Papatoetoe region, which also came through overnight, also showed no signs of the virus.

“That is sensitive enough to discover a cluster, and having a negative result tells us there’s not a large problem that we don’t know about," Verall said.

It comes as Auckland was moved down to Alert Level 2 and the rest of the country to Alert Level 1.


New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:57
New community Covid-19 case works at an Auckland McDonald's
2
Ordered to pay for news content in Australia, Facebook instead bans posts
3
Auckland crash involving car, truck carrying a house results in death
4
Jacinda Ardern details the 'indescribable anxiety' that comes with managing a pandemic
5
Covid-19: List of locations visited by new community cases revealed
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:28

Search continues for yacht carrying two people that sent mayday call last night
03:59

All Black great among group of middle-aged men swimming from Great Barrier Island to Takapuna
03:50

Taranaki man hoping to trade his way to home ownership, starting with a clay tomato

03:27

Hawke's Bay man on a mission to increase QR scanning by boosting codes