No new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today

There remains 23 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all of which are in managed isolation or quarantine facilities, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Health Minister Chris Hipkins said in a live briefing this afternoon. It comes after one person recovered. It has now ben 97 days since the last Covid-19 case was found locally from an unknown source. No one is receiving hospital-level care for the illness.

The number of confirmed or probable cases of Covid-19 remains at 1219.



Yesterday, there were 5020 tests carried out for Covid-19 in New Zealand, two of which were from inside managed isolation and quarantine facilities. The total number of tests for the virus in New Zealand is 482,929.



Approximately 1076 people showed up at a Queenstown pop-up centre on Tuesday alone for swabbing, of which all but seven have been processed and have returned a negative result. Dr Bloomfield said it was "reassuring for Queenstown locals and for the wider country about there being no community transmission there."



Further pop-up centres will be made available in other parts of the country over the coming days and weeks, including one in South Auckland and Christchurch, and two new testing stations in Palmerston North.



It was announced today that a field trial will be carried out in Rotorua for the bluetooth-enabled Covid card contact tracing technology.