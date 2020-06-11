No new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today

There are no new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation today, the Ministry of Health has announced this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

The information was released electronically as no Government media conference was scheduled today.

Today's update means the total number of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1560.

It has now been 91 days since the last case of community transmission in New Zealand.

The Ministry of Health said four previously reported cases have now recovered, which brings the total number of active cases in New Zealand’s managed isolation and quarantine facilities to 20.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19.

Yesterday, 2476 tests were completed, of which 2022 were taken in the community, and 454 were taken in managed isolation and quarantine facilities, bringing New Zealand's total number of tests completed to date to 465,066.

The Ministry of Health added there will be targeted testing in Queenstown, South Auckland and Christchurch this weekend in relation to the recent case involving a traveller who tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in South Korea.

The traveller was in Manurewa and Takanini in South Auckland on 20 June – 20 July, Queenstown on 1-4 July and in and around Christchurch Airport on 20-21 July. Sylvia Park Mall in Auckland also reported today that the person had visited the food court.

read more Major Auckland mall cleans food court due to South Korea Covid-19 case