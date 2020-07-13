No new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today, Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirms

There are no new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand to announce today, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand right now remains at 25, with no new recoveries.

It's been 73 days since the last case of community transmission.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases in the country remains at 1544.

Dr Bloomfield says there are three key groups being focused on in testing around the country.

The first is those who are in managed isolation or quarantine facilities, who are tested twice - on their third and twelfth day in the facility, or when they develop symptoms.

Community testing of people with respiratory symptoms is still ongoing but focuses on people at higher risk of contracting Covid-19, such as people who have potential contact with a recent arrival, Dr Bloomfield says.

The third group being tested are those working at managed isolation or quarantine facilities, or at the border, which started last week.

"We started with the group who are working in managed isolation or quarantine facilities as they have exposure over a longer period to people who are returning from overseas so are at a slightly higher risk," Dr Bloomfield says.

Just 1043 tests were done yesterday, the lowest number of daily tests in just under a month.

Dr Bloomfield says that's expected to increase this week with the focus on testing.

In total, there have been 429,643 Covid-19 tests done since the outbreak began.

SUPPORT AVAILABLE FOR PEOPLE IN MANAGED ISOLATION

After four people broke out of managed isolation facilities in the past week, including one who later tested positive for Covid-19, Health Minister Chris Hipkins has sought to reassure the public that they're being treated well inside the facilities.

"The Government is committed to doing the right thing by them," he says.

"There are a range of supports available to people during their time in managed isolation and quarantine.

"They have health and wellbeing assessments upon arrival at the facilities. That includes questions about mental health and wellbeing."

People are also provided with information about mental health, substance abuse and wellbeing resources including "online therapeutic tools", Mr Hipkins says.