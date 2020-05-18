No new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, just two people in hospital

There was one confirmed case yesterday. The country's total of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases remains at 1499, of which 1,149 are confirmed cases. There has been no change in recovered cases, with the number remaining at 1133. Ninety-six per cent of cases have recovered. Two people remain in hospital - one in Middlemore Hospital and one at Auckland Hospital - none of which are in the ICU. The number of significant clusters remains at 16.

The 2020 World Health Assembly is set to convene virtually in Geneva, Switzerland, tonight, with Dr Bloomfield leading the New Zealand delegation.



"I'm looking forward to hearing from the WHO director-general, Dr Tedros [Adhanom], on his thoughts for the future efforts around Covid-19 globally, and also about broader global health issues," Dr Bloomfield said.



The Minister of Health David Clark will present New Zealand's country statement via video, he said.



He added that New Zealand is "co-sponsoring a resolution on Covid-19", which will see an agreement on the "future levels of work to be undertaken on Covid-19 by member states, and by the World Health Organisation and other organisations," including the fair access to vaccines.



"At a time of global crisis around the public health issue, it's critical that countries come together, and the Covid-19 resolution aims to support that. Such solidarity will ensure we respond collectively, as we must do, to these sorts of global challenges," he said.



There will also be a review of the pandemic and the response to it.