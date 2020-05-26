No new Covid-19 cases in NZ today, as Govt addresses mysterious case in South Korea

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health says.

Source: Associated Press

It's now been 87 days without a case of community transmission in the country.

Twenty-one cases remain active, with no new recoveries from yesterday. All cases are in managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

Just 550 tests were carried out across the country yesterday, half of which were from managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

While there are no new confirmed cases in here, a traveller who arrived in South Korea from New Zealand has tested positive for the virus.

The Ministry of Health says they transited through Singapore before being diagnosed with Covid-19, and the South Korean authorities believe that's where they picked it up.

However, the Ministry of Health says the possibility the infection came from New Zealand "can't be ruled out at this stage".

"The ministry is actively looking at whether any steps need to be taken here, based on the information available."