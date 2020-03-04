TODAY |

No new Covid-19 cases in NZ for 23rd day, six days with no active cases

Source:  1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health today announced there are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand for the 23rd day in a row.

A scanning electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, in yellow, known as 2019-nCoV - the virus that causes COVID-19. Source: NIAID/Public Domain

There continues to be zero active cases, the sixth day in a row.

There remains no-one receiving hospital-level care for the virus.

Another 2487 tests were conducted yesterday.

There have been a total of 310,297 Covid-19 tests conducted in New Zealand.

The official NZ COVID Tracer app has now reached 554,000 registrations, up 2000 since yesterday.

More than 47,835 business posters have been created, which have been scanned 948,774 times to date.

Totals stand at 1504 confirmed and probable cases and 22 people dead from Covid-19. 

