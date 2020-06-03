No new Covid-19 cases in NZ for 12 days in a row, still one active case

There remains just one active case of Covid-19 in New Zealand, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There were also no new cases of the virus today, with the number of confirmed and probable cases remaining at 1504. The cases are made up of 1154 confirmed and 350 probable cases.

There were also no new deaths reported today, with the national toll remaining at 22.

No one is in hospital being treated for Covid-19.

Yesterday, there were 1262 tests for the virus carried out, bringing the total number of tests in New Zealand to over 283,500.

The lower number of tests is typical for a long weekend, Dr Bloomfield said today.

Since the beginning of the pandemic there had been a focus on testing people with Covid-19 symptoms and close contacts of confirmed cases, however in the 30,000 tests conducted at community testing stations between the end of April and end of May only one came back positive.

Dr Bloomfield said that person was a worker at Auckland Airport and the infection was likely related to overseas travel.

"Testing remains a fundamental pillar of our overall elimination strategy along with our strong border measures and obviously our case isolation and our rapid contact tracing and isolation of any close contacts," Dr Bloomfield said.

"Just a reminder though, even though we are in this very favourable position in New Zealand with 12 days of no new cases, there are record numbers of cases being reported globally each day with over 100,000 cases each day.

"This pandemic continues at pace outside of our borders and we cannot afford to let our guard down."