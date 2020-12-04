No new Covid-19 cases in community, two in MIQ today

There are no new Covid-19 cases in the community today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Meanwhile, there are two new cases in managed isolation since yesterday.

One case arrived on June 25 from South Africa via Qatar. They tested positive at day five testing.

The second case arrived on June 29 from the UK via Singapore. They tested positive on arrival.

Both cases were staying at an MIQ facility in Auckland.

Additionally, one historical case has been identified. They arrived on June 12 from India via Qatar. They were identified as a historical case during routine day 12 testing. They have been in an Auckland managed isolation facility since they arrived.

Three previously reported cases have now recovered, bringing the country’s number of active cases to 27.

A case at the border previously reported on June 28 as having arrived from South Africa via Qatar has now been reclassified as “under investigation”. That case has been removed from the tally of active cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country since the start of the pandemic is 2386.

Today marks the third day of Wellington’s return to Alert Level 1 after spending the preceding week in Alert Level 2 because of a Covid-19-positive traveller from Sydney.

The Ministry of Health said, so far, 2695 people have been identified as contacts of the traveller who was in the capital between June 19 and 21. That’s up 22 from yesterday.

Of that group, 97 per cent have returned a negative result.

Thirty-two people have been granted exemptions for tests and eight have returned overseas.

The remaining contacts are being followed up by contact tracing teams.

Yesterday, 7131 tests were processed across New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average for test numbers is 7215.

The NZ COVID Tracer app now has 2,883,511 registered users.

Posters have been scanned 296,622,266 times and users have created 11,516,528 manual diary entries.

There have been 856,762 poster scans in the 24 hours to midday yesterday.