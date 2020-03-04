No new Covid-19 cases in the community, two at border

There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report today in the community, the Ministry of Health says.

A scanning electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, in yellow, known as 2019-nCoV - the virus that causes COVID-19. Source: NIAID/Public Domain

Meanwhile, are two new cases at the border, both in managed isolation facilities.

The first case arrived in New Zealand from Ghana via the UAE on July 28. They are a contact of another case and tested positive on day 12 of their stay in an Auckland MIQ facility.

The second case arrived in New Zealand from the UK on July 31. Their full travel history is still being confirmed. They tested positive on routine day 2 testing during their stay in an Auckland MIQ facility.

There are also two additional historical cases identified at the border to report.

The first is a person who arrived from the US on July 18 on a direct flight. They tested positive on day 12 of their stay in a Christchurch MIQ facility.

The second person tested positive on day 3 of their stay in a Christchurch MIQ facility. They arrived in New Zealand on July 28 from Serbia, via the UAE.

Two cases first reported on Monday have been reclassified as “under investigation”. These have been removed from New Zealand's tally of confirmed cases.

Three previously reported cases have also recovered, bringing the total number of active Covid-19 cases in Aotearoa to 29.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country since the start of the pandemic is 2523.

Since January 1, 2021, there have been 114 historical cases, out of a total of 706 cases.

Yesterday, there were no new Covid-19 cases reported in either managed isolation or in the community.

Labs processed 7873 tests yesterday across the country. The total number of Covid-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,499,704.

The NZ Covid Tracer app now has 2,910,077 registered users.

Posters have been scanned 317,310,397 times and users have created 12,449,085 manual diary entries.

There have been 528,934 scans in the past 24 hours to midday yesterday.

Vaccine roll-out

The country has now administered more than 2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses - an increase of about 21,000 since yesterday.

Of these, 1,251,000 are first doses and almost 770,000 are second doses.

Almost 113,000 Māori have received their first vaccination - this is an increase of about 3000 from yesterday. Of these, around 72,000 have also had their second vaccinations - an increase of about 1000 from yesterday.

Nearly 77,500 Pasifika have gotten their first dose - an increase of about 1000 from yesterday’s numbers. Of these, almost 49,000 have also received their second doses - an increase of about 700 from yesterday.

Yesterday, more than 42,000 vaccine doses in total were administered. This was made up of almost 30,000 first doses and more than 12,300 second doses. This is a new daily record.

Returnees from Australia

The Health Ministry continues to urge anyone who has returned to New Zealand from Queensland since Monday, July 26 to check the locations of interest on the Queensland Health website.

If people have been at a location of interest at relevant times, they are told to immediately isolate at home or in appropriate accommodation and call Healthline.

Contract tracing staff have also identified 2995 people who returned on managed flights from Victoria between July 25 and 30. This number has reduced by two from yesterday as more details emerge from people’s travel histories.

Of that group, 2611 have so far returned a negative test. The remainder are currently being assessed for follow-up.

The Mattina container ship

The Mattina container ship remains berthed at Bluff.