No new Covid-19 cases in community, two at border

There are no new Covid-19 cases in the community, the Ministry of Health says.

Source: Getty

However, two cases were detected at the border as well as two new historical cases aboard the ship the Playa Zahara.

It comes as the ministry has called for testing of anyone with Covid symptoms following a positive test detected in wastewater samples in New Plymouth on Friday.

In a statement today, the ministry said it "was pleased" at the response today to the call for testing in the region. reported by the local DHB.

Those living in New Plymouth who have recently visited Australia are asked to get tested, even if they don't have symptoms.

The two other positive cases in managed isolation are arrivals from the UK and USA, the former testing positive on day 0 and the latter on day 12.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 58.

Mattina update

Health and border authorities continue to manage the situation around the Mattina, the ministry said.

"The health and welfare of the crew are being overseen by Southern DHB’s Medical Officers of Health, who are working closely with maritime, port and other government agencies.

"There are 15 positive Covid-19 cases. Five crew, who have tested negative, have been transferred to managed isolation facilities onshore, the remainder remain isolated on board the vessel at this time, where they will maintain the minimum functions on the vessel.

"They will not have direct contact with any port staff while maintaining these functions.

"These plans have been put in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the negative crew members at the same time as the health and wellbeing of members of the community. In both instances, the public health risk to the community has been deemed low."

Playa Zahara update

The crew of the Playa Zahara are now all recovered and are back on board the vessel in quarantine in Lyttelton. One other crew member, also recovered, has now left the country to return home.

Viking Bay update

Ten crew members are now in quarantine onboard the Viking Bay fishing vessel at Queens Wharf in Wellington following crew members from managed isolation being transferred back on board the vessel once it was determined safe for them to do so. The crew members are continuing to be tested during their quarantine, the ministry says.