No new Covid-19 cases in the community, two at the border

There are no new Covid-19 cases to report in the community today, according to the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 test. Source: istock.com

There are two new cases in managed isolation at the border.



The first case arrived in the country from India via the United Arab Emirates on March 28, where they tested positive on routine Day 1 testing.



The second case arrived in the country from India via the UAE on March 29, where they tested positive on routine Day 0 testing.



Both cases have since been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.



Ten additional people have since recovered, bringing new Zealand's total number of cases to 72.