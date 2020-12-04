No new Covid-19 cases in the community, two at the border

There are no new Covid-19 cases to report in the community today, according to the Ministry of Health.
There are two new cases in managed isolation at the border.
The first case arrived in the country from India via the United Arab Emirates on March 28, where they tested positive on routine Day 1 testing.
The second case arrived in the country from India via the UAE on March 29, where they tested positive on routine Day 0 testing.
Both cases have since been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.
Ten additional people have since recovered, bringing new Zealand's total number of cases to 72.
Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,141.
Meanwhile, the investigation into the Day 12 case at the Grand Mercure managed isolation facility in Auckland continues, the health ministry said.
The total number of people who required additional monitoring after leaving the hotel reduced by one yesterday to 343 due to one person having left the country. Health authorities at the person’s destination country have been notified.
Of the 343 returnees, 340 have been contacted and negative tests have been returned for all but 12 people. One of the 12 has refused a test, with appropriate management and advice being provided by public health staff. Health officials are continuing to monitor the 11 outstanding results.