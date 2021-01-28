No new Covid-19 cases in community, two at border

There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in the community today, the Ministry of Health reports.

Source: Getty

It’s been 15 days since a new Covid-19 case was discovered in the community.

There are two new cases in managed isolation, however.

The first case arrived from India on March 14, via the United Arab Emirates.

The second case arrived from the US on March 15.

Both tested positive on arrival and are in the Auckland quarantine facility.

It brings the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 95. The country's total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic is 2076.

Since January 1, there have been 39 historical cases, out of a total of 265 cases.

Yesterday, 2822 Covid-19 tests were processed. It brings the seven-day rolling average up to yesterday to 5364 tests processed a day.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,824,252.

The NZ Covid Tracer app now has more than 2.75 million registered users, an increase of more than 38,000 users in the past fortnight.

Posters have now been scanned more than 222.15 million times and users have created 8.35 million manual diary entries. In the past 24 hours, there were 1,103,685 poster scans.