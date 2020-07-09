No new Covid-19 cases in community today, seven in managed isolation

There are no new Covid-19 cases in the community today, but there are seven new cases to report in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry of Health's update Friday.

A person is tested for Covid-19 at a drive-thru testing station. Source: Associated Press

Four of the new cases arrived from Singapore, while the other three had come from India, South Africa and the UAE via Qatar, Malaysia and Singapore.

Six of the cases were in MIQ in Auckland, with the other in Christchurch.

Two previously reported cases, which were subsequently reclassified as under investigation, have now been confirmed as historical, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 32 and the country's total number of confirmed cases is 2,395.

There are still six people being followed up by contact tracing teams as contacts of the Australian who visited Wellington between 19 and 21 June.

So far, 2,710 people have been identified and 2,649 or 98% of people have returned a negative result, an increase of 22 negative test results since Friday.

The trans-Tasman travel pause remains in place for Western Australia, Northern Territory, New South Wales and Queensland but is being reviewed on July 6.