No new Covid-19 cases in community today, one in MIQ

There are no new Covid-19 cases in the community today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Source: 1 NEWS

Meanwhile, there is one new case in managed isolation - a person from Cambodia who travelled via Singapore. They arrived in New Zealand on June 25 and tested positive on day three of their MIQ stay in Auckland.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

One previously reported case has now recovered, bringing the number of active cases in New Zealand to 28.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 76 historical cases.

Three previously reported cases have been put under investigation, with health authorities suspecting they may be historical cases.

These involve a case from India reported on June 26, a case from South Africa and another from India both reported on June 28. These cases have now been removed from New Zealand’s Covid-19 tally. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country since the start of the pandemic to 2384.

Today marks the second day of Wellington’s return to Alert Level 1 after spending the preceding week in Alert Level 2 because of a Covid-19-positive traveller from Sydney.

The Ministry of Health said, so far, 2673 people have been identified as contacts of the traveller who was in the capital between June 19 and 21.

Of that group, 97 per cent have returned a negative result. An additional four people are awaiting results.

Nineteen have been granted exemptions for tests, seven require no further action and eight have returned overseas.

The remaining contacts are being followed up by contact tracing teams.

Yesterday, 7775 tests were processed across New Zealand.

The total number of Covid-19 tests completed to date is 2,296,650.

The NZ Covid Tracer app now has 2,882,517 users.

Poster scans have reached 295,779,691 and users have created 11,481,140 manual diary entries.

In the last 12 hours to midday yesterday, posters had been scanned 803,877 times.