No new Covid-19 cases in community today, nine in managed isolation

There are no new Covid-19 cases to report in the community today, according to the Ministry of Health, and nine new cases in managed isolation at the border.

Source: Getty

It marks the sixth consecutive day without new Covid-19 community cases linked to the Auckland February cluster.

Today's new cases all arrived in the country on March 4, with one person arriving from the US via Qatar, and eight others arriving from India via the United Arab Emirates. Four of the cases were part of two separate travel bubbles.

All of today's new cases tested positive for Covid-19 on routine day 0 testing and have since been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility, the Ministry of Health said in a press release today.

Six previously reported cases have now recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 71. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 2042.

In total, there have been 37 historical cases, out of a total of 231 acute and historical cases this year.

As for testing, around 9471 tests were processed yesterday. More than 71,000 tests have been processed in the last week, with a seven-day rolling average up to yesterday of 10,159 tests processed.

Some people in Auckland have been reminded they will still be required to remain in isolation and/or be tested as the region prepares to move down to Alert Level 2 at 6am tomorrow. The rest of the country will move down to Level 1.

It includes those who went to the City Fitness gym in Hunter's Plaza at the same times and days as Case M, and anyone who has already been contacted by Auckland Regional Public Health Service and advised they are a close-plus, close or casual-plus contact and who is still required to isolate and/or be tested to continue to comply with the instructions they have been given by the public health unit.

"It’s encouraging to see another day without any community cases, and as New Zealand prepares to move down Alert Levels, we must all remain vigilant and continue to do our bit," the Minstry of Health said.

"This includes staying home if you have any symptoms and phoning Healthline for advice on getting a test, wherever you are in the country, and by keeping a record of where you have been at all times.

"The COVID Tracer app is an easy way to do this. Please continue to scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven’t already done so. Continue to wash your hands, and cough or sneeze into your elbow."

There are now 2,734,164 users registered with the COVID Tracer app, scanning a total of 208,438,956 posters and creating 8,220,164 manual diary entries since the app was released.