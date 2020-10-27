No new Covid-19 cases in the community today, just one at the border

The nation's total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began is 2267.



Western Australia update



The Ministry of Health is continuing to monitor the situation in Western Australia after cases were discovered in a border worker and his two flatmates last week.



No further community cases have been reported in Perth, and New Zealand health officials continue to assess the risk to public health in New Zealand as low.



New locations of interest have been listed, and people who were in Perth between April 27 and May 1 are advised to continue checking the Western Australian Government website for updates, the Health Ministry said.



"If you have recently arrived in New Zealand from Australia and were in a location of interest at the specified time, please self-isolate immediately and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for information on when you should be tested," the Ministry of Health said.



So far, no travellers who arrived in New Zealand have reported being in any locations of interest to Healthline.



Anyone who was at a location of interest at the specified times and are still in Perth with plans to travel to New Zealand have been advised to follow the Western Australia health advice regarding isolation and testing.



Anyone who has been at a location of interest cannot travel to New Zealand from Australia within 14 days of exposure.



More than 800 passengers who travelled either directly or indirectly between Western Australia and New Zealand between April 27 and May 1 have now been contacted by the Ministry of Health’s contact tracing team and advised to self-isolate and get tested.



Brisbane Airport green zone breach update



Twenty-nine people in New Zealand considered casual-plus contacts over the Brisbane Airport green zone breach are today due for their day five Covid-19 test. The results will be available in the coming days.



It comes after two travellers from red zone countries had mingled with some green zone passengers, one of which returned a positive Covid-19 test.



Remaining passengers who were not at the locations of interest at the specified times have been advised to continue monitoring their health, call Healthline and get a test if symptoms develop.