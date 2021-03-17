No new Covid-19 cases in the community today; 27k border workers now vaccinated

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community today as New Zealand continues on a 16-day run clear of community cases.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Ministry of Health has announced three cases in managed isolation, however, with cases continuing to drift in from overseas.

The border cases were from Iran, Singapore and the United States.

The Iran case was picked up on day 10 of testing in MIQ, the Singapore case on day three and the US case on day 0 of routine testing.

The Ministry said one previously reported case has been reclassified as under investigation.

There are currently no active cases of Covid-19 in the community and 97 in MIQ.

This afternoon's update was provided during a press conference by Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

Hipkins, joined by Head of Managed Isolation and Quaratine Brigadier Jim Bliss, also provided an update on the Covid-19 vaccination process.

The second round of Pfizer doses for border workers is now underway, Bliss confirmed.

So far 27,000 people have been vaccinated with their first dose — more than half of those in Auckland.

"We are three-and-a-half weeks into the programme to vaccinate our border and MIQ workforce and around 90 per cent of the workers have received their first vaccination," he said.