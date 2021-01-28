No new Covid-19 cases in the community, three in MIQ

There are three new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation and quarantine in New Zealand today and none in the community.

The three cases are all recent returnees to New Zealand.

Yesterday there were 10 new cases of the coronavirus in MIQ over the past two days and zero cases in the community.

According to the Ministry of Health (MoH), 21 Kiwis have been at locations of interest in Australia during the latest Covid-19 outbreak there.

Thirteen were in Brisbane, two in wider Queensland and six in Melbourne.

"Of those, 17 have had initial tests and returned negative results and the remaining four contacts are awaiting test results," MoH says.

"Of the 21 contacts, three are isolating for 14 days and the remainder are isolating until they return a negative day five test."

A decision on the paused travel bubble with Victoria will be announced by the Government today.

An update was also given on the fishing vessel Playa Zahara which is now berthed in a quarantine exclusion zone at Lyttelton Port.

"Thirteen of the crew of 18 were yesterday safely transferred to a managed isolation and quarantine facility in Christchurch, using standard Infection Prevention and Control measures including the use of appropriate PPE."